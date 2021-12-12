Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 352.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $535,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUSI opened at $28.60 on Friday. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

