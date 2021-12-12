Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,775 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

