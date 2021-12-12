Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBEM opened at $27.04 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

