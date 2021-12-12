Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.54 and last traded at $66.54. Approximately 407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41.

