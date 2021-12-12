$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $56.74 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MarineMax by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

