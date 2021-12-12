-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 333.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 207.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

SESN opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

