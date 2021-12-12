Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

