Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $473.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

