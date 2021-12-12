SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $115,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $358.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

