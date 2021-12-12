Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.85% of Cognex worth $120,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,202,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,590 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

CGNX opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

