Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 85,434 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of MongoDB worth $129,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

