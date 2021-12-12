Insider Selling: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Sells 128,870.00 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total value of 531,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 33,600.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00.

MMAT stock opened at 3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.85 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.48 and a 200-day moving average of 6.33.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,648,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,714,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

