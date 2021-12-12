RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $314,745.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RNG opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.09 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

