RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $314,745.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:RNG opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.09 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
