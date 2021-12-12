Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 36.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

