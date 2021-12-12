Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 572,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,035,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.