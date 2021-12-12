Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $143,000 Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XNTK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK opened at $167.40 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $177.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

