Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $23.14 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

