iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 180,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

