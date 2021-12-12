Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NCLH opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

