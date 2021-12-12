Spire Wealth Management Has $883,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 710,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,732,328. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.