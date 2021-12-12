Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142,791 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

