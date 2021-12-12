Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,574 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $350,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

