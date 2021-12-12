Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $4,743,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

