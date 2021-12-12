Spire Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $83.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

