Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.