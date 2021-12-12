Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.58. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $140.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

