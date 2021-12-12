Spire Wealth Management Buys 397 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14.

