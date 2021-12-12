Strs Ohio Purchases 6,763 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.04 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

