Strs Ohio Sells 8,200 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

