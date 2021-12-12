Strs Ohio Sells 2,462 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.37 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

