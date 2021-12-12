Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
