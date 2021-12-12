Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Critical Contrast

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cerus and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -50.03% -65.94% -26.98% Biostage N/A -290.80% -177.38%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 12.24 -$59.86 million ($0.35) -18.66 Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million ($0.32) -10.00

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerus beats Biostage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

