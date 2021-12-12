Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) vs. CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otter Tail and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 13.19% 15.86% 5.44% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otter Tail and CLP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $890.11 million 3.14 $95.85 million $3.45 19.51 CLP $10.26 billion 2.35 $1.49 billion N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Otter Tail and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 0 2 0 3.00 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otter Tail currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Otter Tail’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than CLP.

Risk and Volatility

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Otter Tail pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Otter Tail beats CLP on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers. The Plastics segment produces polyvinyl chloride pipes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

