Strs Ohio Buys 64,500 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 1,897.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SiTime were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth $278,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $1,238,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,246,569. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $287.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.36. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 435.76, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

