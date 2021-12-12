Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,366 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 86,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 115,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.51 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

