Contrasting Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF) & Its Rivals

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: JETMF) is one of 35 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Global Crossing Airlines Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -$2.04 million -3.68 Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors $1.38 billion -$58.28 million 4.23

Global Crossing Airlines Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -307.77% -109.50% Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors -96.83% 0.10% 2.48%

Volatility and Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.66, suggesting that its share price is 2,366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.15, suggesting that their average share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors 352 1255 1509 33 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Global Crossing Airlines Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Crossing Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Global Crossing Airlines Group rivals beat Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

