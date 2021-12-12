Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Sells $3,220,400.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $3,220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AppLovin stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $953,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

