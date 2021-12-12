$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

