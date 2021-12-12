ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ePlus stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a twelve month low of $81.68 and a twelve month high of $139.48.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,103,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

