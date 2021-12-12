Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Sells $172,080.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles J. Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Charles J. Baird bought 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $19,130.00.

CTBI opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

