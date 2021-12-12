Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Acquires $187,047.77 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $206,438.64.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 126.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 338.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 146,690 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

