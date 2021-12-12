Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 51,461 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16.

TALO stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $818.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

