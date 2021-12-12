MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $740,160.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $385.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $601.41.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $5,563,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.