James Antal Sells 30,000 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.69 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $569.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.42.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

