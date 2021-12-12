Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of NAPA opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

