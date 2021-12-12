Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Trading Up 6.4%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 31,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 12,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

