Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.25. 1,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

