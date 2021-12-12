1,200 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,173,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $48.74 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

