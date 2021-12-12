Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $143.04 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of MSCI worth $143,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $628.14 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

