Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,659 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Amazon.com worth $4,779,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,437.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,426.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

